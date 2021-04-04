A family affair at Kiwanis Lake for opening day of trout fishing season

Children competed for trophies at the 22nd Annual William Shaffer Trout Fishing Derby at Kiwanis Lake in York.

YORK, Pa. — Robert Moore has been fishing at Kiwanis Lake in York for nearly 30 years. It is a tradition he now shares with his three children.

“Man, they’re all out here slaying them today. They’re having a good time,” Moore said. “It’s good for the kids to come out and have fun. That’s what I like. I just like to see the smiles on their faces, get my kids into a hobby, you know what I mean? Something else they can get into besides football, basketball, cheerleading and things like that.”

The family affair happened under blue skies on the opening day of trout fishing season. Kids under the age of 15 cast their lines bright and early at Kiwanis Lake for the 22nd Annual William Shaffer Trout Fishing Derby.

“We didn’t know for sure what we were going to do this year with COVID and everything going on, but the city came together,” said Troy Myers, who has been an organizer of the Fishing Derby for 15 years. “We have safe measurements implemented. They’re spacing for social distancing between each fishermen and each family.”

This year, families received a little help from a local business. All the bait and tackle was free—donated by Nate’s Baits fishing store in York.

“Seeing these kids out here, I can’t wait to see them hook one of these big fish and see the smiles on their face. It warms my heart,” said Terrell Atterberry, owner of Nate’s Baits.

The Fishing Derby is not just about catching trout and winning trophies—but the bonding between a father and his children.

“After what everybody’s been through, just to get out and enjoy the day and fish as a family and see people, you can’t ask for anything else. It’s a blessing for all of us, to be honest,” Moore said.