Online tracker will allow the public to view status updates within the new unemployment compensation system

The new unemployment compensation system is set to launch throughout the Commonwealth on Tuesday, and along with it, comes a new online tracker that will allow the public to monitor ongoing technical work and other system updates, according to Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier.

The UC System Check Enhancements Tracker will also be available starting June 8, and people will begin to see updates beginning then. The tool is also available for bookmarking.

“The new system will be a different experience than the previous UC system, and we want to provide as many tools as possible to help users understand if they are encountering a change in procedure or a system issue,” Berrier said. “The UC System Check Enhancements Tracker will allow us to notify the public of ongoing work to the new system, helping reassure users that we are aware of and fixing any technical issues that arise.”