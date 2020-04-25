Online 'pop-up' shops help connect customers to Girl Scouts who still have cookies to sell

The Girl Scout Cookie Program has been extended through May 31st amid social distancing and stay-at-home directives.

The Girl Scouts have unveiled an online tool to help link scouts who still have cookies to sell with customers who are buying.

Anyone can now use a tool called the 'cookie pop up shop' to hep find scouts in their area who need help meeting their sales goals.

The digital tool is available on the Girl Scouts of the Heart of PA website under the Find Cookies page. Customers enter their zip code to find a troop in their area who still has cookies to sell.

"Put in your zip code and it will pull up a bunch of troops in your area and then you determine which troop to support. So you can choose the one closest to you and you can even see how close they are to their goal and then specifically choose a troop that may be right on the brink of their goal," said Jessica Delp, Director of Product and retail.

The Girl Scouts have extended cookie sales through May 31st as they turn to online resources to boost sales amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“We started our cookie program in mid-December if you can believe it and we were doing really well. Great momentum. Amazing participation from the girls. Really high per girl average for number of packages sold and everything was on the trajectory to be one of our most successful cookie seasons yet and then when the coronavirus epidemic hit everything was at a standstill” said Delp.

Several businesses have also stepped forward at this time to sponsor troops.