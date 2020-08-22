Woman dies after house fire in Jackson Township

At around 8:30 a.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the first block of Dee Court for a report of a house fire with entrapment.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A woman died after a house fire in Jackson Township Saturday morning, according to police.

At around 8:30 a.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the first block of Dee Ct. for a report of a house fire with entrapment.

Crews arrived to find the house engulfed in flames. Police say it was reported that a woman was trapped in an upstairs bedroom.

Fire crews made entrance to the house and discovered the 67-year-old woman dead.

A male resident, 72, also suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to authorities.