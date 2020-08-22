Woman dies after house fire in Jackson Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A woman died after a house fire in Jackson Township Saturday morning, according to police.
At around 8:30 a.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the first block of Dee Ct. for a report of a house fire with entrapment.
Crews arrived to find the house engulfed in flames. Police say it was reported that a woman was trapped in an upstairs bedroom.
Fire crews made entrance to the house and discovered the 67-year-old woman dead.
A male resident, 72, also suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to authorities.
Officials say the investigation is ongoing.