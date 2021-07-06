One woman dead following crash in West Pennsboro Township

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A 25-year-old woman is dead following a crash in West Pennsboro Township on June 7.
At approximately 10:30 p.m. in front of 2120 Newville Road in Cumberland County, a car was traveling northbound at a suspected high rate of speed when it crossed into the southbound lane of travel atop the crest of a hill. The operator of the vehicle overcorrected and swerved back into the northbound lane where he then hit a utility pole on the shoulder of the road and overturned several times. Both he and the passenger were ejected from the vehicle.
The operator was transported to Holy Spirit Hospital with suspected serious injuries. The passenger, a woman, succumbed to her injuries at UPMC Carlisle Hospital shortly after.
A investigation into the crash is ongoing.