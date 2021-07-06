One woman dead following crash in West Pennsboro Township

At approximately 10:30 p.m. in front of 2120 Newville Road in Cumberland County, a car was traveling northbound at a suspected high rate of speed when it crossed into the southbound lane of travel atop the crest of a hill. The operator of the vehicle overcorrected and swerved back into the northbound lane where he then hit a utility pole on the shoulder of the road and overturned several times. Both he and the passenger were ejected from the vehicle.