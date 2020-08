Police were dispatched around 1 p.m. for the report of shots fired in the 2100 block of Jefferson Street.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Harrisburg Sunday afternoon.

Police were dispatched around 1 p.m. for the report of shots fired in the 2100 block of Jefferson Street.

Officers arrived and located one person suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said.

The person is undergoing treatment, according to officials.