PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — The driver of a propane truck was taken to the hospital after the vehicle rolled over on Route 34 in Spring Township Saturday morning, according to emergency dispatch.

Emergency units were dispatched at around 7:07 a.m. on the 5000 block of Spring Road.

Dispatch says the 5000 block of Spring Road will be closed for an unknown extent of time due to the propane leaking onto the roadway.