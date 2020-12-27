One taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash involving police chase in York Township

The York Regional Police Department says to avoid South Queen Street for the next two hours.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update (3:21 pm) The York Township fire department says the crash involved a police chase.

One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in York Township Sunday afternoon, according to energy dispatch.

The crash happened on the 2600 block of South Queen Street at around 12:45 p.m., dispatch said.

The York Regional Police Department says to avoid South Queen Street for the next two hours.

Units are still on the scene.