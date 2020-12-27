One taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash involving police chase in York Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update (3:21 pm) The York Township fire department says the crash involved a police chase.
Previous:
One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in York Township Sunday afternoon, according to energy dispatch.
The crash happened on the 2600 block of South Queen Street at around 12:45 p.m., dispatch said.
The York Regional Police Department says to avoid South Queen Street for the next two hours.
Units are still on the scene.
There is no word on the cause of the crash or the extent of injuries of those involved.