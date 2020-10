The man was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, according to police.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man was shot and injured Sunday night in York City, according to police.

The shooting happened around 7:14 p.m. on the 300 block of East Philadelphia Street, according to officials.

Authorities say upon arrival, they located a 30-year-man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, according to police.