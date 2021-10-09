One sent to the hospital after assault with a knife in Swatara Township

Police say all people involved in this incident have been identified and there is no threat to the public.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — One person was sent to the hospital following an assault with a knife on Friday afternoon in Swatara Township, according to police.

At around 3:23 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the 1200 block of South 28th Street for a reported assault involving a knife.

Swatara officers found two individuals with knife wounds upon arrival. One of the people had a life threatening wound that was treated by police who provided life saving measures.

Emergency medical service workers arrived on scene shortly after the officers and continued treatment of those injured, according to authorities.

One person is in custody as a result of this incident and the other injured person was treated and released from the hospital.

Charges are pending the completion of medical care of the injured person.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Eric Morris at (717)-564-2550.