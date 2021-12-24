x
One person transported to the hospital after a first alarm fire in Lancaster County

A dwelling fire earlier this morning on the 500 block of Manor Ave., has sent one person to Lancaster General Hospital.
Credit: Nick Waldner WPMT

LANCASTER, Pa. — Officials say a first alarm dwelling fire sent one to the hospital earlier this morning in Lancaster County.

The call came in just before 7 a.m. and crews were dispatched to the 500 block of Manor Ave. in Columbia, Lancaster County, according to Lancaster County Dispatch.

The fire was through the roof once crews arrived on scene and was put out  within the hour, dispatch confirmed.

According to dispatch, the Red Cross was notified.

No other injuries have been confirmed at this time.

Multiple crews are still on scene as of 9:30 a.m.

