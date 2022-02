Flames broke out just before 2 p.m. at a mobile home in Lewis Township near Trout Run.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — One person and three dogs are dead after an early morning fire in Lycoming County.

The fire started just before 2 a.m. at a mobile home along Lower Bodines Road in Lewis Township, near Trout Run.

Crews quickly worked to save nearby structures from the flames.

A state police fire marshal is investigating the cause of that deadly fire in Lycoming County.