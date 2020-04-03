x
One person taken to hospital after shooting in Harrisburg

Police lights by night

HARRISBURG, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting.

On March 4 at approximately 9:00 a.m., police responded to the 1900 block of Derry Street in Harrisburg for a reported shooting.

Police located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

If you have information relevant to this incident, please contact Harrisburg Bureau of Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.