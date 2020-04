The fire is still under investigation, according to the Linglestown Fire Chief.

LINGLESTOWN, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a fire at an apartment building.

According to emergency dispatch, the fire broke out at an apartment building in the 500 block of Blue Ribbon Avenue in Linglestown around 8:40 a.m. on April 13.

As a result, one person was taken to the hospital.

Their condition is unknown at this time.