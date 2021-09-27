One person killed in two-vehicle crash in Swatara Township

The head-on crash occurred around 11:40 p.m. at North 61st and Ann Streets, according to police.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead in Swatara Township, Dauphin County on Sept. 26.

According to Swatara Township Police, the crash occurred around 11:40 p.m. in the area of North 61st and Ann Streets. The two vehicles involved crashed head-on, leaving at least one person trapped inside their vehicle, police say.

Arriving officers discovered one of the vehicle's passengers was deceased at the scene.

The Dauphin County Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to begin the crash investigation, which is still ongoing.