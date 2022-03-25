x
One person injured in apartment fire in Cumberland County

One person has been injured in an apartment fire that broke out around 4 a.m. on East Louther Street in Carlisle, according to Cumberland County 911 Dispatch.
Credit: Dave Lobach/WPMT
Apartment fire on the first block of E. Louther St. in Carlisle, Cumberland County.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person has been injured during an apartment fire that broke out early Friday morning in Cumberland County.

Crews responded to an apartment fire on the first block of East Louther Street in Carlisle around 4 a.m. on March 25, according to Cumberland County 911 Dispatch.

Officials confirmed one injury has been reported.

According to dispatch, the fire has been marked under control as of 4:20 a.m.

It is unclear at this time if any other injuries have been reported or what initially caused the fire. 

Credit: Dave Lobach/WPMT
Credit: Dave Lobach/WPMT

