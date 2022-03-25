One person injured in apartment fire in Cumberland County

One person has been injured in an apartment fire that broke out around 4 a.m. on East Louther Street in Carlisle, according to Cumberland County 911 Dispatch.

Officials confirmed one injury has been reported.

According to dispatch, the fire has been marked under control as of 4:20 a.m.