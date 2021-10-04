One person in the hospital after tractor-trailer clips school bus

The bus driver, who is from Akron, was the only person injured in the incident.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One person is now in the hospital after a tractor-trailer clipped a school bus in Lancaster County on Monday.

According to Ephrata Police, the incident happened around 4:20 p.m. when an Ephrata Area school bus, carrying six children, was headed north on Hahnstown Road when it clipped a tractor-trailer heading the opposite direction.

Police say the tractor-trailer's large side mirror hit the driver-side mirror of the bus, shattering it, sending broken glass and debris at the bus driver's head.