One person in the hospital after tractor-trailer clips school bus

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One person is now in the hospital after a tractor-trailer clipped a school bus in Lancaster County on Monday.
According to Ephrata Police, the incident happened around 4:20 p.m. when an Ephrata Area school bus, carrying six children, was headed north on Hahnstown Road when it clipped a tractor-trailer heading the opposite direction.
Police say the tractor-trailer's large side mirror hit the driver-side mirror of the bus, shattering it, sending broken glass and debris at the bus driver's head.
The school bus driver, who is from Akron, was taken to a local hospital for treatment for his head injuries. Neither the tractor-trailer driver, who is from York, or any of the six children were injured in the crash.