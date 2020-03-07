x
One person dies after crash on Route 30

Fisher's car was rear-ended on the Route 30 Westbound on-ramp off Kreutz Creek Road on Thursday morning
Credit: WPMT
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is dead after a two vehicle crash in Hellam Township on Thursday morning. 

According to the York County Coroner, Patricia Fisher, 70, of Hellam Borough died at York Hospital after being involved in a crash in Hellam Township. 

Reprotedly, Fisher's car was rear-ended on the Route 30 Westbound on-ramp off Kreutz Creek Road just before 9 a.m. 

She was taken to York Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. 

She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and the airbags in her vehicle did deploy. 

An autopsy is scheduled for July 4th, at Lehigh Valley Hospital. 