One person dead in two-vehicle crash on Route 283

The crash involved a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One person died in a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer this morning on Route 283 eastbound, police say.

At approximately 3:52 a.m., police were dispatched to a crash involving a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer on Route 283 near mile marker 14.1, according to a release.

Police say a total of two people were involved in the crash.

According to police, one driver was not injured and the other driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

The crash is under investigation.