One person dead following early morning crash in Cumberland County

State Police are currently on the scene of the Pennsylvania Turnpike at mile marker 232.2 westbound in Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County.

One person was ejected from their vehicle following a crash and pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

Dispatch received the call around 5 a.m. on Jan. 28.

Only one vehicle was involved. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Police say one lane has been closed off in the area.

