Watch: Here's how one man killed hundreds of spotted lanternflies in 3 days

With just a couple bucks and a little bit of effort, a YouTuber shows how he wiped out a tree full of the invasive insects on his Delaware County property.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Delaware County is winning the War on Lanternflies.

In a video on YouTube, Michael Tareila says he has a host of trees on his property that have thousands of the destructive insects. He got fed up with them destroying plants, and even toys, on his property.

So, Tareila went to work. And now he's sharing his success on YouTube.

“I just want to show you what I’ve done in case you have a lanternfly issue as many of us do," he said.

Tareila says he first invested in some fly tape, and wrapped that around the base of the tree. It quickly attracted dozens of the invasive insects. He then bought an $8 insect killer, wiping out hundreds of them in a matter of seconds.

He's hoping his hard work now will prevent new lanternflies in the future.

“From what I understand, these things will lay their eggs between July and November," he said. "Pretty sure under this sappy looking stuff there’s eggs.”