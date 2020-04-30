One man injured and another charged in Steelton stabbing

Bryce Ulrich, 20, is charged with aggravated assault in connection with the stabbing

STEELTON, Pa. — One man is charged after a stabbing injures one man in Steelton Borough on Wednesday.

Police say Bryce Ulrich, 20, is charged with aggravated assault in connection with the stabbing.

Police were called to the 2600 block of South 2nd Street just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a stabbing.

Officers got to the scene and found a man with a stab wound to his torso.

The unnamed victim was taken to the hospital where he had surgery. His condition is unknown at this time.

Ulrich was taken into custody and is awaiting arraignment at Dauphin County Booking Center.

Police say they anticipate more arrests pending investigation.