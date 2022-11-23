One injured in Harrisburg shooting, police responding

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are responding to a shooting in Harrisburg.
According to Matt Maisel, director of communications for the City of Harrisburg, the shooting occurred on the 1600 block of Park Street in Allison Hill shortly after 4 p.m.
One person was reportedly shot and injured.
It is unclear at this time if there are any additional injuries or if there is a suspect in custody.
This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew at the scene and this article will be updated as more information is released.