One injured in Harrisburg shooting, police responding

The shooting occurred on the 1600 block of Park Street in Harrisburg shortly after 4 p.m, according to Matt Maisel with the City of Harrisburg.
Credit: WPMT

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are responding to a shooting in Harrisburg. 

According to Matt Maisel, director of communications for the City of Harrisburg, the shooting occurred on the 1600 block of Park Street in Allison Hill shortly after 4 p.m. 

One person was reportedly shot and injured. 

It is unclear at this time if there are any additional injuries or if there is a suspect in custody. 

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew at the scene and this article will be updated as more information is released.

