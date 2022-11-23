One injured in Harrisburg shooting, police responding

The shooting occurred on the 1600 block of Park Street in Harrisburg shortly after 4 p.m, according to Matt Maisel with the City of Harrisburg.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are responding to a shooting in Harrisburg.

According to Matt Maisel, director of communications for the City of Harrisburg, the shooting occurred on the 1600 block of Park Street in Allison Hill shortly after 4 p.m.

One person was reportedly shot and injured.

It is unclear at this time if there are any additional injuries or if there is a suspect in custody.