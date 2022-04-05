One person taken to hospital after crash on Route 222 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital and a portion of Route 222 southbound in Lancaster County was closed for nearly two hours after a crash.
According to emergency dispatch, the crash occurred on Route 222 southbound near the Route 322 overpass around 3:30 p.m. on April 5.
As a result of the crash, one person was taken to the hospital.
The southbound lane of the roadway was closed in the area until around 5:20 p.m., causing delays.
It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or the extent of the person's injuries at this time.