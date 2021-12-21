One hurt in explosion in Schuylkill County

One person was taken to the hospital after an explosion in Schuylkill County

KELAYRES, Pa. — Roads are closed, and firefighters and troopers are on the scene of an explosion in Schuylkill County.

One person was hurt in some kind of explosion at an apartment building on Center Street in the Kelayres section of Kline Township early Tuesday morning.

Shattered glass covers the pavement on this street and windows of an apartment building and a church across the street were blown out.

"I woke up around 5:20 this morning. My bed actually shook, the room shook. It was just a loud explosion. My sister was actually on her way to work and she called me and said she drove by the church and there was glass all over the road," said Tara Carmadella, who lives just around the block.

McAdoo Fire Chief Robert Leshko heard the explosion too - he lives about a mile away.

"I was looking out my windows thinking it was fairly close to my home, saw nothing, and figured something will come up when it comes, and sure enough, a few minutes later it did," the chief said.

A call came in for a person with a "traumatic injury." Then came the call for a reported explosion.

One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The Pennsylvania State Police bomb squad arrived later in the morning.

Troopers tell us they still don't know exactly what happened.

"Still way too early to tell. We're looking through video people have in their houses, talking to neighbors," said Trooper David Beohm.

Neighbors are scared. Edie Leichtman says she's ready to move.

"It's not as nice as it used to be in this town. Now that I have kids, it's even scarier for me because I'm terrified to let them out of my line of sight when you have things like this going on," Leichtman said.

It's still unclear exactly what exploded, what caused it to explode, whether it went off inside a home or out on the street, or what the injured person was doing before the explosion.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

