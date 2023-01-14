HAZLETON, Pa. — State police are investigating a shooting at the Regal Cinema in Hazle Township.
Officials say a 19-year-old man was shot inside the theater in the arcade lobby area around 8:15 p.m. Saturday night.
He was taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.
State police are still searching for the shooter in what is believed to be a targeted attack.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact State Police Hazleton.
Watch below for Pennsylvania State Trooper Anthony Petroski's statement regarding the shooting in Hazle Township.
