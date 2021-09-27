Nottingham man dead after tractor-trailer crash in Fairview Township

Officers determined that the tractor-trailer had overturned while attempting to exit a ramp.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Carl Hansen, 67, of Nottingham, is dead following a tractor-trailer crash in Fairview Township on Sept. 25.

At approximately 3:35 a.m., the Pennsylvania State Police responded to a report of a rollover tractor-trailer crash on I-83 on the northbound exit 38 offramp.

Upon arrival, officers determined that Hansen was still entrapped in the vehicle, according to police.

Officers also determined that the tractor-trailer had overturned while attempting to exit the ramp, then rolled onto the center barrier, separating the on and offramps.

According to the report, the vehicle was filled with milk, which began to spill about the area.

An initial witness at the scene confirmed to police that Hansen said his brakes went out on him.

Hansen was transported to Holy Spirit Hospital before succumbing to his injuries later on, according to police.