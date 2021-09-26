One dead after car rear-ends tractor-trailer in Franklin County

The crash that led to the death of an 18-year-old man occurred the morning of Sept. 22.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — An 18-year-old man is dead after a car rear-ended a parked tractor-trailer on Interstate 81 on Wednesday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police said the crash that led to the death of 18-year-old Alan Redin of Jalpan de Serra, Mexico, happened Wednesday morning just before 6:20 a.m. at the entrance ramp to the southbound weigh station after mile-marker 10.

According to officials, the car was heading southbound when it drove into the weigh station ramp, continuing west off the ramp, and into the back of a tractor-trailer that was illegally parked on the berm off the side of the road.

Police said the driver of the car, a 26-year-old man from South Carolina, attempted an evasive maneuver, braking and turning left, despite his efforts, however, the front right side of the car crashed into the back of the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the car, who sustained minor injuries, and Redin, a passenger, were transported to the hospital, where Redin was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.