The four car crash happened after a high speed chase ended.

The Dauphin County DA confirms that one person is dead and mulitple people are hurt following a crash in Susquehanna Township.

The crash happened at the intersection of Union Deposit Road and North Progress Avenue after a high speed chase had ended.

Four cars were involved in the crash.

Emergency dispatchers say the call was dispatched around 8 p.m.

This is a developing story.