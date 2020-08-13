One dead in two-vehicle crash

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Police say one person died in a two-vehicle crash in Spring Township yesterday morning.
The crash, on Germany Ridge Road, happened after one vehicle crossed into the opposing lane and struck the second vehicle head-on, according to police.
The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Police say the driver of the first vehicle, a 63-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with significant lower leg injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.