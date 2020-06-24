One dead in Lancaster County single vehicle crash

Lancaster man is dead after a single vehicle crash in West Lampeter Township Tuesday evening.
Officers were called to the 800 block of Lampeter Road around 7:40 pm for a single vehicle crash.
According to West Lampeter Township Police, a Jeep Grand Cherokee pulling a trailer was traveling north on Lampeter Road, crossed the center line twice, and struck the guardrail on both sides of the road.
The 61 year-old driver was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police say it is possible the driver suffered a medical emergency before the crash, but the crash is still under investigation.
Anyone with information or may have seen the crash is asked to contact West Lampeter Township Police.