One dead in Lancaster County single vehicle crash

The crash happened in the 800 block of Lampeter Road around 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Lancaster man is dead after a single vehicle crash in West Lampeter Township Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Lampeter Road around 7:40 pm for a single vehicle crash.

According to West Lampeter Township Police, a Jeep Grand Cherokee pulling a trailer was traveling north on Lampeter Road, crossed the center line twice, and struck the guardrail on both sides of the road.

The 61 year-old driver was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police say it is possible the driver suffered a medical emergency before the crash, but the crash is still under investigation.