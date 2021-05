The single vehicle crash happened early Sunday morning near North Front and State Streets in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Harrisburg over the weekend.

The single vehicle crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, near North Front and State Streets in Harrisburg.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Their name has not been released.

The crash is under investigation.