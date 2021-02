The crash happened on York Street, around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday

HANOVER, Pa. — A Hanover man is dead after a two vehicle crash in the borough Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on York Street at the East Middle Street intersection.

Police say a tractor trailer struck an SUV.

The driver of the SUV, an 88 year-old Hanover man, was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning.