One dead in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 killed one woman on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Michelle K. Massey, 61, from Wayne was pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin County Corner's office at 1:28 p.m.

The crash occurred on the Exit 14 off-ramp of I-81 South in Guilford Township, Franklin County.

According to police, the crash took place during the day while the weather was clear.

The crash was between a 2020 Toyota RAV4 and a 2015 Kenworth Northwest Tractor T680. The victim was in the passenger seat of the Toyota.

According to police reports, the truck was parked on the west shoulder of the Exit 14 off-ramp of I-81.

The Toyota was traveling south on I-81. It then entered the Exit 14 off-ramp, leaving the west shoulder of the exit ramp when it reportedly struck the truck.

Following the impact, the Toyota entered the exit ramp and slid sideways while traveling south. It came to a final uncontrolled stop on the west shoulder of the Exit 14 off-ramp.

The truck remained parked on the west shoulder of the exit ramp.

The driver of the Toyota, Albery Massey, 82, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Merritus Hospital in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Michelle Massey was a passenger in the Toyota, and became entrapped in the car. She would succumb to her injuries.