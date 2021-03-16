Fatal police involved shooting under investigation in Berks County

The armed man did not listen to officers verbal commands and attempts to drop the knife.

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — Berks County detectives are investigating a deadly police involved shooting in Muhelnberg Township on Monday afternoon.

Berks County Department of Emergency Services got a call around 2:15 p.m. Monday reporting a man with a knife had threatened the caller and dispatched Muhlenberg Township Police.

Officers got to the home on Wagon Wheel Lane and were told by the caller the man locked himself in an upstairs bedroom.

The uniformed officers found a key to unlock the door, and were met with the man brandishing a knife inside.

According to a press release from the Berks County District Attorney's Office, after verbal commands and attempts to get the man to drop the knife failed, one officer deployed a taser, that had no effect on him. A second officer then shot the man in the chest area.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

No officers were hurt during the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.