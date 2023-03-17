One killed in fatal Dauphin County crash

Matthew D. Napoleoni, 44, from Lykens was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash Thursday afternoon crash in Dauphin County.

On March 16 at 4:09 p.m., on Route 225 along Armstrong Valley Road just north of its intersection with Mountain House Road in Jackson Township, the crash happened as one car was traveling south and another was driving north.

The first car, an SUV, carrying two passengers, including Napoleoni in the passenger seat, was in the left southbound lane and turned left, crossing the northbound lane as it did.

This turn occurred in front of a tractor-trailer, which struck the SUV's front passenger side.

The SUV came to a final rest off the east shoulder of the road with the tractor-trailer stopping along the east shoulder as well.

The SUV's driver sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Napoleoni was pronounced dead at the scene. The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.