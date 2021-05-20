One dead after crash in North Codorus Township

It is thought that the operator of the vehicle may have been experiencing a medical event.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — One man is dead following a crash in North Codorus Township on May 19.

Around 3 p.m. yesterday, the York County Coroner's Office was dispatched to the site of a fatal crash in the area of Smith Hill Road and West College Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle that crashed was reportedly wearing a seatbelt and was traveling eastbound on West College Avenue when he crossed over into the opposing lane of traffic. The driver crossed the entire westbound lane before going up an embankment and rolling over several times before coming to rest. The driver died at the scene and was the only person in the vehicle.

Speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash, and it is thought that the operator of the vehicle may have been experiencing a medical event.

There will be no autopsy and the driver's family has been notified.