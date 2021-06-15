One dead following crash in Harrisburg

Officers determined that two vehicles had collided at the intersection of North 15th and Herr Streets.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — One person is dead following a crash in Harrisburg on June 14.

At around 5 p.m., Harrisburg Police responded to the area of North 15th and Herr Streets after a report came in about a crash involving injuries. Upon arrival, officers determined that two vehicles traveling through the intersection of the two streets had collided with each other.

Two people were transported to a local hospital, where one of them would die as a result of their injuries later in the day.

The crash is currently under investigation.