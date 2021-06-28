One dead following crash in Carlisle

Preliminary investigation suggests that the deceased, Ricki Kreider, 62, of Harrisburg, may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.

CARLISLE, Pa. — A man is dead following a crash in Carlisle on June 25.

Ricki Kreider, 62, of Harrisburg, had been traveling southbound on I-81 when he began to drift to the right side of the roadway. His car continued to travel several hundred feet along the roadside until it struck a concrete traffic pole.

Kreider succumbed to his injuries upon impact and it is thought that he may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.