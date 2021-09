The eastbound lane by the Newport exit is closed.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Update (4:57) The closed portion of Route 322 has now reopened.

One person is dead and another is injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Route 322 in Perry County.

Perry County 911 says the crash occurred just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The eastbound lane is closed between the Newport and Watts exits.

The injured person was taken to the hospital by helicopter.