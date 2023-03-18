One dead after water rescue in Wayne County

The body of Dominic Testani was recovered from Lake Henry near Mount Cobb Saturday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — One man died after a boat flipped in Lake Henry early Saturday morning in Wayne County.

The county coroner was called to Silkmans Road in Lake Township just after 9 a.m. after recovery crews pulled the body of 18-year-old Dominic Testani from the lake.

Officials say around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, Testani, who is from Doylestown, and a group of young men took a row boat on Lake Henry. It flipped, leaving Testani and two others in the water.

Two of the teens were able to make it to safety with the help of friends and first responders.

An autopsy for Testani is scheduled for Monday in Wayne County.