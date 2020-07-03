One dead after vehicle crashes into house in Chambersburg

At around 2:20 a.m., police were dispatched to the intersection of East McKinley Street and South Coldbrook Avenue for a vehicle into a house.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead and two are injured after a vehicle crashed into a house this morning in Chambersburg, according to police.

Upon arrival, Chambersburg Police say they found two people inside the vehicle injured and one dead.

The two people injured were flown to the hospital for treatment. Their current condition is unknown.

Officials say the crash is still under investigation.