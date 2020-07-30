Man dead after shooting in York

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

YORK, Pa. — A man is dead after a shooting in York.

According to emergency dispatch, crews were sent to the 1100 block of East Market Street in York around 12:30 a.m. on July 30 for a reported shooting.

The York County Coroner responded to the scene around 12:45 a.m. for a report an adult male who had been found injured and unresponsive.

The Chief Deputy Coroner responded to the scene to certify the death, and it is currently being investigated as a homicide.

An autopsy has been scheduled, and the identity of the man will be released pending family notification.