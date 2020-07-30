Man dead after shooting in York

YORK, Pa. — A man is dead after a shooting in York.
According to emergency dispatch, crews were sent to the 1100 block of East Market Street in York around 12:30 a.m. on July 30 for a reported shooting.
The York County Coroner responded to the scene around 12:45 a.m. for a report an adult male who had been found injured and unresponsive.
The Chief Deputy Coroner responded to the scene to certify the death, and it is currently being investigated as a homicide.
An autopsy has been scheduled, and the identity of the man will be released pending family notification.
If anyone has any information regarding the shooting, you're asked to call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234.