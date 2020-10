Police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

YORK, Pa. — A man is dead after a shooting in York.

According to emergency dispatch, the shooting occurred in the 600 block of West King Street around 1:45 a.m. on October 14.

Upon arrival, police found a 39-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

No one else was injured in the incident.

