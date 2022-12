Flames broke out around 10 p.m. Saturday night along East Union Street in Nanticoke.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — One person is dead after a fire in Luzerne County.

Flames broke out just after 10 p.m. Saturday night along East Union Street in Nanticoke.

Officials say one person was discovered dead inside the home.

Fire damage was contained to the basement.

The Red Cross is helping to assist three other residents of the home.

A state police fire marshal has been called to look for the cause of the fire in Luzerne County.