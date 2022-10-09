x
12-year-old boy dead after drowning in Luzerne County

Crews were called to the end of Coal Creek in the borough around 3 p.m. Saturday.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — One boy is dead after a drowning in Plymouth borough.

It happened at the end of Coal Creek in the borough when the boy was swimming with a group of children near an entrance to the levee. 

First responders tell Newswatch 16 the boy jumped into the water from a height of 15 feet and never resurfaced.

Crews along with a dive team searched the water for 40 minutes before finding the boy and transporting him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Plymouth Police are investigating the drowning in Luzerne County.

