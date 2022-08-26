On Alert: Dangerous animal tranquilizer found in street drugs nationwide

Officials in Lackawanna County are anticipating a new trend in the illegal drug trade to make its way to our area. It comes as the opioid crisis continues to worsen.

SCRANTON, Pa. — An animal tranquilizer called xylazine, also commonly referred to as "tranq," is popping up in street drugs across the country.

The biggest concern among experts is the association with more overdose deaths.

Xylazine is a sedative; it slows down your heart rate and breathing. Combine that with an opioid, and you've got a nasty combination.

"It's something we're on the lookout for," said Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell.

It's hitting the northeast especially hard, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. And Philadelphia is now a hot spot.

Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell says that based on his experience, it's only a matter of time before it makes its way up here.

"It's just a natural progression. And we try to anticipate it, but we know what's occurring in Philadelphia ultimately will filter here through gang activity, through drug sales, and through the demand for it."

So how is the county working to anticipate the arrival of "tranq" in our area?

"It's a matter of making more arrests, being more proactive, and we need resources to do that. But also getting people who have a use disorder into help, so that the demand reduces also," Powell said.

The seemingly unlimited supply of fentanyl is still the most pressing issue locally.

Powell says after finally showing signs of slowing down in 2019, overdose deaths have continued to skyrocket since the pandemic started. About 88 percent of those deaths in the most recent reporting period included fentanyl.

He says all drug users should be on alert.

"They're absolutely at risk. Honestly, from edibles to marijuana joints, to pill form, to any type of drug that you would cut with an agent, fentanyl is present."

Last year we reported the city of Scranton was looking into ways to decriminalize fentanyl test strips.

The State House passed legislation to do just that in June. The measure is now under consideration in the Senate.