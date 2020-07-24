On 11th anniversary of Pennsylvania's last minimum wage increase, Gov. Wolf says workers deserve a raise

Wolf called on the General Assembly to raise the minimum wage to help workers, noting the last increase came by a mandate from the federal government, not the state.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Noting that Friday marks 11 years since the last time Pennsylvania's minimum wage was increased, Governor Tom Wolf called for the General Assembly to give minimum wage workers in the commonwealth a raise.

The current rate of $7.25 per hour has been in place since July 24, 2009, Wolf said. With many workers struggling to get by, especially essential workers who are providing vital services during the pandemic, he said it's past time for that rate to increase.

“Today is a sad reminder that across the state many workers are on the job and earning poverty wages because Pennsylvania hasn’t raised the minimum wage in over a decade," Wolf said in the press release. "Many of them are essential workers, who throughout the COVID-19 pandemic have gone to work and put themselves at risk to provide the services all of us rely on.

“While those hardworking people lag behind, 29 other states – including all of our neighbors – have raised the wage for their workers. It’s ridiculous that a Pennsylvanian earns less for the same job than someone in West Virginia, Ohio or New York. Pennsylvanians are known for our tremendous work ethic, but too many of them, especially our essential workers, can’t afford their basic needs. That must be unacceptable to all of us.