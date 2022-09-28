Ollie's Bargain Outlet unveils World's Largest Bobblehead

The popular retailer of closeout merchandise built a 16-foot, fully functioning bobblehead of the store's mascot, Ollie!

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Retailers choose to celebrate company milestones in various ways, but a record-breaking bobblehead is rare.

However, that's exactly what Ollie's Bargain Outlet decided to do to celebrate its 40th birthday celebration. The popular retailer of closeout merchandise built a 16-foot, fully functioning bobblehead of the store's mascot, Ollie!

The bobblehead meets all the criteria to become the Guinness World Records title holder for the World's Largest Bobblehead, a record previously set in 2016.

According to Guinness World Records Guidelines, the bobblehead needed to be a replica of an already existing model to qualify.

Company officials are excited about the accomplishment.

"It's obviously a bid deal for Ollie's. We wanted to do something big and really fun for our customers and our associates," said Ollie's President and CEO John Swygert. "The idea was born to do a bobblehead of the exact duplicate of our mascot. This was an important thing for us to do celebrating our 40th anniversary."

From start to finish, Ollie's bobblehead creation process took about four months to complete. The imposing figure's four-month building period included 3D modeling, hand-sculpting, carving and painting.