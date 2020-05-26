Ollie's Bargain Outlet helps raise $1 million for Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund

Shoppers at Ollie's 13 Central PA locations contributed more than $70,000 toward the effort during the month-long fundraising event, Ollie's said

Ollie's Bargain Outlet announced this week that it helped raise $1 million toward Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund during a month-long fundraising effort from April 16 through May 17.

Shoppers who made a trip to Ollie's during that time span donated the money to help Feeding America. Shoppers at Ollie's locations in Altoona, Chambersburg, East York, Hanover, Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lewistown, Mechanicsburg, Mill Hall, Pennsdale, Shamokin Dam, State College and West York raised over $70,000, the company said in a press release.

“We believe in giving back and have longstanding relationships with several charities. We partnered with Feeding America when we saw an opportunity to help an immediate need in our communities,” said John Swygert, President and CEO of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. “We are so grateful to our customers, who donated upon checkout as they were shopping at Ollie’s. It is because of their generous support that we are able to provide meals to communities in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response fund helps food banks across the country as they support communities impacted by the pandemic. The fund enables food banks to secure the resources they need to serve the most vulnerable members of the community during this difficult time.